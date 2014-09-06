BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
TABLE-India Metal Prices - Delhi - Sep 06 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Metals opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 524 525. Copper wire rod 522 523. Copper Scrap No:1 406 410. Zinc ingots 172-180 172-180. Tin ingots 1,600 1,610. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,325 1,320. 4 X 4" Inco 1,295 1,290. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M