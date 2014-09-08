TABLE-India Metal Prices - Delhi - Sep 08 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Metals opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 522 524. Copper wire rod 520 522. Copper Scrap No:1 415 406. Zinc ingots 172-180 172-180. Tin ingots 1,615 1,600. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,325 1,325. 4 X 4" Inco 1,295 1,295. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.