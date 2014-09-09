Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
TABLE-India Metal Prices - Delhi - Sep 09 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Metals opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 530 522. Copper wire rod 528 520. Copper Scrap No:1 412 415. Zinc ingots 172-180 172-180. Tin ingots 1,620 1,615. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,320 1,325. 4 X 4" Inco 1,290 1,295. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Apr 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12777.00 NSE 44837.60 ============= TOTAL 57614.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M