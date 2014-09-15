BRIEF-Reliance Industries says co to produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks by March 2018
* Exec says by March 2018, co will produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks Further company coverage:
TABLE-India Metal Prices - Delhi - Sep 15 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Metals opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 530 522. Copper wire rod 528 520. Copper Scrap No:1 410 402. Zinc ingots 165-175 160-170. Tin ingots 1,615 1,605. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,315 1,305. 4 X 4" Inco 1,380 1,275.
* Exec says by March 2018, co will produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks Further company coverage:
* Exec says all petchem expansion projects to be completed by this quarter