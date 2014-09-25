BRIEF-Kreon Finnancial Services invests in Kreon Infotech
* Says made 100% investment in equity shares of Kreon Infotech Private Limited
TABLE-India Metal Prices - Delhi - Sep 25 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Metals opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 535 532. Copper wire rod 533 530. Copper Scrap No:1 422 417. Zinc ingots 162-172 162-172. Tin ingots 1,615 1,610. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,315 1,310. 4 X 4" Inco 1,285 1,280.
April 19 The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted one bid for 9.05 billion rupees ($140.16 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)