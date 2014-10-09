BRIEF-Reliance Industries says co to produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks by March 2018
* Exec says by March 2018, co will produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks Further company coverage:
TABLE-India Metal Prices - Delhi - Oct 09 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Metals opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 544 542. Copper wire rod 542 540. Copper Scrap No:1 482 480. Zinc ingots 162-172 162-172. Tin ingots 1,517 1,520. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,350 1,355. 4 X 4" Inco 1,330 1,340. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Exec says all petchem expansion projects to be completed by this quarter