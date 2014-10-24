TABLE-India Metal Prices - Delhi - Oct 24 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Metals opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 490 485. Copper wire rod 486 483. Copper Scrap No:1 452 450. Zinc ingots 160-195 160-195. Tin ingots 1,450 1,460. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,350 1,340. 4 X 4" Inco 1,325 1,315. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.