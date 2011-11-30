Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
opening close
Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Copper bars 455 445.
Copper wire rod 453 443.
Copper Scrap No:1 420 402.
Zinc ingots 122-130 122-130.
Tin ingots 1,315 1,325.
Nickel Strip
4 X 24" Inco 1,265 1,240.
4 X 4" Inco 1,250 1,225.
4 X 4" 1,110 1,100.
Aluminium ingots 103-135 103-135.
Lead ingots 104-134 104-134.
Source: Delhi metal traders.
(Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3545,e-mail:
commodities@reuters.com)