MEDIA-Reliance Communications said to approach Citic about GCX sale - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 470 472. Copper wire rod 468 470. Copper Scrap No:1 420 416. Zinc ingots 125-131 125-131. Tin ingots 1,330 1,325. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,350 1,345. 4 X 4" Inco 1,320 1,310. 4 X 4" 1,200 1,195. Aluminium ingots 109-13 108-137. Lead ingots 105-133 104-132. Source: Delhi metal traders.
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice