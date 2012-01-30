Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
opening close
Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Copper bars 480 470.
Copper wire rod 478 468.
Copper Scrap No:1 450 418.
Zinc ingots 126-134 126-133.
Tin ingots 1,325 1,325.
Nickel Strip
4 X 24" Inco 1,365 1,345.
4 X 4" Inco 1,335 1,310.
4 X 4" 1,170 1,190.
Aluminium ingots 107-133 106-132.
Lead ingots 108-134 105-133.
Source: Delhi metal traders.
(Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3545,e-mail:
commodities@reuters.com)