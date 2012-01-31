Indian shares fall ahead of inflation, output data
June 12 Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 481 480. Copper wire rod 479 478. Copper Scrap No:1 448 450. Zinc ingots 126-134 126-134. Tin ingots 1,320 1,325. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,360 1,365. 4 X 4" Inco 1,330 1,335. 4 X 4" 1,170 1,170. Aluminium ingots 107-133 107-133. Lead ingots 108-134 108-134. Source: Delhi metal traders.
June 12 Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
Jun 12 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET --------