Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
opening close
Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Copper bars 484 478.
Copper wire rod 482 276.
Copper Scrap No:1 440 438.
Zinc ingots 125-133 125-133.
Tin ingots 1,310 1,320.
Nickel Strip
4 X 24" Inco 1,340 1,350.
4 X 4" Inco 1,300 1,310.
4 X 4" 1,170 1,180.
Aluminium ingots 107-133 107-133.
Lead ingots 108-134 108-134.
Source: Delhi metal traders.
(Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3545,e-mail:
commodities@reuters.com)