Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 485 480. Copper wire rod 483 478. Copper Scrap No:1 433 429. Zinc ingots 131-134 130-133. Tin ingots 1,372 1,370. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,335 1,330. 4 X 4" Inco 1,310 1,300. 4 X 4" 1,145 1,140. Aluminium ingots 108-135 105-133. Lead ingots 104-133 105-132. Source: Delhi metal traders.
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0