BRIEF-ITI Ltd contributes for ISRO's GSLV MkIII launch
* Says co contributed the manufacturing of electronic assembly for ISRO's GSLV MkIII launch
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 484 486. Copper wire rod 482 484. Copper Scrap No:1 436 438. Zinc ingots 129-132 131-133. Tin ingots 1,350 1,355. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,330 1,335. 4 X 4" Inco 1,285 1,305. 4 X 4" 1,140 1,150. Aluminium ingots 106-135 106-135. Lead ingots 104-131 104-131. Source: Delhi metal traders.
June 12 India's fuel demand rose 5.4 percent in May, compared with the same period last year.