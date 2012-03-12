Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Indicative Previous
opening close
Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Copper bars 480 477.
Copper wire rod 478 476.
Copper Scrap No:1 452 448.
Zinc ingots 127-131 127-131.
Tin ingots 1,330 1,320.
Nickel Strip
4 X 24" Inco 1,330 1,325.
4 X 4" Inco 1,300 1,290.
4 X 4" 1,155 1,150.
Aluminium ingots 106-135 106-135.
Lead ingots 106-135 106-135.
Source: Delhi metal traders.
