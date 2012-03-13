BRIEF-MPS Infotecnics says Rahul Meena resigns as CEO
* Says Rahul Meena resigns as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 485 480. Copper wire rod 483 478. Copper Scrap No:1 455 452. Zinc ingots 127-131 127-131. Tin ingots 1,335 1,330. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,340 1,330. 4 X 4" Inco 1,310 1,300. 4 X 4" 1,160 1,155. Aluminium ingots 106-135 106-135. Lead ingots 106-135 106-135. Source: Delhi metal traders.
* Says Rahul Meena resigns as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says geographies covered by the agreement initially include Indian sub continent and Japan Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s27S7E) Further company coverage: