Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 497 490. Copper wire rod 495 488. Copper Scrap No:1 456 450. Zinc ingots 134-140 133-138. Tin ingots 1,360 1,350. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,310 1,315. 4 X 4" Inco 1,280 1,285. 4 X 4" 1,120 1,115. Aluminium ingots 114-136 112-135. Lead ingots 104-131 106-132. Source: Delhi metal traders.