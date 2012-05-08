BRIEF-Sunteck Realty says board approves sub-division of shares in the ratio of 1:2
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - May 08 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 494 492. Copper wire rod 492 490. Copper Scrap No:1 456 450. Zinc ingots 131-135 131-135. Tin ingots 1,350 1,345. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,320 1,310. 4 X 4" Inco 1,290 1,280. 4 X 4" 1,130 1,125. Aluminium ingots 112-134 113-135. Lead ingots 104-131 104-131. Source: Delhi metal traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
* Closure due to closer notice issued by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for safety & health issues