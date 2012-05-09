Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 490 494. Copper wire rod 488 492. Copper Scrap No:1 452 456. Zinc ingots 131-135 131-135. Tin ingots 1,340 1,350. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,300 1,320. 4 X 4" Inco 1,275 1,290. 4 X 4" 1,110 1,130. Aluminium ingots 110-132 112-134. Lead ingots 104-131 104-131. Source: Delhi metal traders.