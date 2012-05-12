BRIEF-Aarvee Denims and Exports says manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad closed w.e.f June 6
* Closure due to closer notice issued by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for safety & health issues
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - May 12 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 488 491. Copper wire rod 486 489. Copper Scrap No:1 442 445. Zinc ingots 128-132 128-132. Tin ingots 1,335 1,345. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,300 1,305. 4 X 4" Inco 1,280 1,270. 4 X 4" 1,115 1,110. Aluminium ingots 114-135 114-135. Lead ingots 106-132 106-132. Source: Delhi metal traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
Jun 8 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE001A14PK0 HDFC 364D 9-Jun-17 99.9825 6.4000 1 240 99.9825