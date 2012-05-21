TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - May 21 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 476 486. Copper wire rod 474 484. Copper Scrap No:1 434 440. Zinc ingots 133-137 133-137. Tin ingots 1,330 1,320. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,270 1,255. 4 X 4" Inco 1,240 1,260. 4 X 4" 1,100 1,090. Aluminium ingots 115-132 114-131. Lead ingots 107-133 106-132. Source: Delhi metal traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)