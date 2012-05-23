Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 478 478. Copper wire rod 476 476. Copper Scrap No:1 438 436. Zinc ingots 133-137 133-137. Tin ingots 1,320 1,320. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,275 1,280. 4 X 4" Inco 1,230 1,250. 4 X 4" 1,090 1,090. Aluminium ingots 115-132 115-132. Lead ingots 107-133 107-133. Source: Delhi metal traders.