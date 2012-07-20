Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 520 519. Copper wire rod 518 517. Copper Scrap No:1 480 482. Zinc ingots 120-140 120-140. Tin ingots 1,325 1,330. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,255 1,260. 4 X 4" Inco 1,235 1,230. 4 X 4" 1,060 1,090. Aluminium ingots 122-144 122-144. Lead ingots 123-138 123-138. Source: Delhi metal traders.