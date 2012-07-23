Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 524 524. Copper wire rod 522 522. Copper Scrap No:1 484 484. Zinc ingots 132-140 120-140. Tin ingots 1,330 1,330. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,265 1,265. 4 X 4" Inco 1,240 1,240. 4 X 4" 1,070 1,070. Aluminium ingots 122-144 122-144. Lead ingots 123-138 123-138. Source: Delhi metal traders.