BRIEF-Amtek Auto says to consider issue of shares of co on preferential basis
* Says to consider issue of equity shares of company on preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 526 524. Copper wire rod 524 522. Copper Scrap No:1 482 484. Zinc ingots 132-140 132-140. Tin ingots 1,320 1,330. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,360 1,265. 4 X 4" Inco 1,335 1,240. 4 X 4" 1,080 1,070. Aluminium ingots 122-144 122-144. Lead ingots 123-138 123-138. Source: Delhi metal traders.
* Says investment for capacity expansion 91.2 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: