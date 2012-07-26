Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 522 520. Copper wire rod 520 518. Copper Scrap No:1 482 480. Zinc ingots 132-140 134-142. Tin ingots 1,335 1,330. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,260 1,270. 4 X 4" Inco 1,230 1,240. 4 X 4" 1,080 1,090. Aluminium ingots 122-144 122-144. Lead ingots 123-138 123-138. Source: Delhi metal traders.