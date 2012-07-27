Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 525 522. Copper wire rod 523 520. Copper Scrap No:1 484 480. Zinc ingots 132-140 132-140. Tin ingots 1,340 1,335. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,270 1,260. 4 X 4" Inco 1,240 1,230. 4 X 4" 1,090 1,080. Aluminium ingots 125-145 122-144. Lead ingots 123-138 123-138. Source: Delhi metal traders.