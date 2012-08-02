Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 382 380. Copper wire rod 380 378. Copper Scrap No:1 340 342. Zinc ingots 135-150 135-150. Tin ingots 907 905. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1060 1,065. 4 X 4" Inco 1053 1,060. 4 X 4" 955 965. Aluminium ingots 120 122. Lead ingots 124 126. Source: Delhi metal traders.