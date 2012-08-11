BUZZ-India's Vivimed Labs gains on FDA inspection
** Vivimed Labs' shares surge as much as 6.7 pct in biggest intraday pct gain in over a week
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Aug 11 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 498 520. Copper wire rod 496 518. Copper Scrap No:1 435 474. Zinc ingots 140-150 140-150. Tin ingots 1,325 1,330. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,220 1,255. 4 X 4" Inco 1,180 1,235. 4 X 4" 1,050 1,085. Aluminium ingots 136-150 136-150. Lead ingots 126-142 126-142. Source: Delhi metal traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
* Says Zydus Cadila gets USFDA final approval for Mesalamine delayed-release tablets USP, 1.2 g.