BRIEF-Adani Enterprises says dilution of co's stake in Adani Green Energy
Says stake in Adani Green has been diluted to below 50 percent and Adani Green has ceased to be co's unit
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 507 502. Copper wire rod 503 501. Copper Scrap No:1 465 460. Zinc ingots 133-148 133-148. Tin ingots 1,285 1,278. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,200 1,200. 4 X 4" Inco 1,185 1,175. 4 X 4" 1,085 1,075. Aluminium ingots 123-147 123-147. Lead ingots 118-139 118-139. Source: Delhi metal traders.
Says Siddhartha Bhaiya acquires 23.34 percent stake in co