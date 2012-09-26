TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Sep 26
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
opening close
Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Copper bars 503 510.
Copper wire rod 501 508.
Copper Scrap No:1 445 455.
Zinc ingots 138-154 138-154.
Tin ingots 1,300 1,275.
Nickel Strip
4 X 24" Inco 1,230 1,210.
4 X 4" Inco 1,170 1,150.
4 X 4" 1,080 1,050.
Aluminium ingots 129-150 129-150.
Lead ingots 121-142 121-142.
Source: Delhi metal traders.
(Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail:
commodities@reuters.com)