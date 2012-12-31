CORRECTED-BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:2 ratio (June 1)
* Says seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 510 509. Copper wire rod 508 507. Copper Scrap No:1 446 448. Zinc ingots 139-146 141-147. Tin ingots 1,425 1,420. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,225 1,230. 4 X 4" Inco 1,200 1,205. 4 X 4" 1,100 1,110. Aluminium ingots 132-141 134-144. Lead ingots 121-135 122-136. Source: Delhi metal traders.
* Says seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Repeating to add LIC HSG FIN and AADHAR HF Primary CP deals) Jun 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ---------------------------------------------------