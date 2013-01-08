BRIEF-Hinduja Global Solutions says Vallance, CEO for HGS in UK & Europe, to step down
* Says announces leadership change for its UK and Europe business.
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 565 560. Copper wire rod 563 558. Copper Scrap No:1 508 510. Zinc ingots 142-152 142-152. Tin ingots 1,420 1,425. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,235 1,230. 4 X 4" Inco 1,210 1,215. 4 X 4" 1,110 1,115. Aluminium ingots 130-146 128-145. Lead ingots 137-142 136-141. Source: Delhi metal traders.
* Says announces leadership change for its UK and Europe business.
MUMBAI, June 2 India's market regulator has set up a committee to help improve corporate governance of listed companies, it said on Friday, in the light of recent high-profile corporate tussles.