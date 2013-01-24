MEDIA-India's Eris Lifesciences plans to launch 20 bln rupees IPO in June - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Oct 25 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 406 409. Copper wire rod 404 407. Copper Scrap No:1 372 375. Zinc ingots 127-132 127-132. Tin ingots 1,325 1,320. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,350 1,345. 4 X 4" Inco 1,345 1,335. 4 X 4" 1,180 1,175. Aluminium ingots 126 126. Lead ingots 118-124 118-124. Source: Delhi metal traders.
