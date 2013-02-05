BRIEF-Patel Engineering says resignation of Sunil Shinde as CEO
* Says resignation of Sunil Shinde as whole time director and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 582 585. Copper wire rod 580 583. Copper Scrap No:1 545 547. Zinc ingots 139-148 139-148. Tin ingots 1,440 1,450. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,240 1,255. 4 X 4" Inco 1,200 1,215. 4 X 4" 1,100 1,115. Aluminium ingots 134-147 134-147. Lead ingots 135-143 135-143. Source: Delhi metal traders.
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 2 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,288 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,950 to 6,750 rupees per maund. T