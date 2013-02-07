BRIEF-TVS Motor Co May total sales up around 16 pct
* Says May total sales of 282,007 vehicles versus 243,783 vehicles last year
* Seeks members' nod for raising of funds by way of issue of securities up to INR 1 billion