Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 555 560. Copper wire rod 553 558. Copper Scrap No:1 526 535. Zinc ingots 141-155 141-155. Tin ingots 1,470 1,450. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,280 1,250. 4 X 4" Inco 1,230 1,215. 4 X 4" 1,040 1,085. Aluminium ingots 141-152 141-152. Lead ingots 139-147 139-147. Source: Delhi metal traders.