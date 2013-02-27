India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 585 582. Copper wire rod 583 580. Copper Scrap No:1 530 532. Zinc ingots 141-154 142-155. Tin ingots 1,475 1,485. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,275 1,280. 4 X 4" Inco 1,225 1,235. 4 X 4" 1,050 1,040. Aluminium ingots 142-151 141-152. Lead ingots 140-145 139-147. Source: Delhi metal traders.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India