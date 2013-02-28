BRIEF-Ajanta Soya's Rajasthan plant severely damaged after fire incident
* Says fire incident at co's Rajasthan plant has severely damaged the plant and machinery and impaired manufacturing activity
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 580 585. Copper wire rod 578 583. Copper Scrap No:1 525 530. Zinc ingots 141-154 141-154. Tin ingots 1,460 1,475. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,260 1,275. 4 X 4" Inco 1,220 1,225. 4 X 4" 1,040 1,050. Aluminium ingots 142-151 142-151. Lead ingots 140-145 140-145. Source: Delhi metal traders.
HANOI, June 1 Vietnam's 5 percent broken rice average price hit $390 a tonne, its highest level since December 2014, on Thursday on expected stronger demand from foreign importers, traders said.