BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 522 524. Copper wire rod 520 522. Copper Scrap No:1 465 465. Zinc ingots 143-154 143-154. Tin ingots 1,350 1,300. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,120 1,120. 4 X 4" Inco 1,095 1,110. 4 X 4" 980 990. Aluminium ingots 134-147 134-147. Lead ingots 137-154 137-154. Source: Delhi metal traders.
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively