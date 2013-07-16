BRIEF-Shree Metalloys appoints Govindlal Dudani as CFO
* Says accepted resignation of Jogesh Dirajlal Chokshi from post of chief financial officer (CFO) and directorship of co
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Jul 16 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 518 517. Copper wire rod 516 515. Copper Scrap No:1 460 462. Zinc ingots 141-152 141-152. Tin ingots 1,355 1,360. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,130 1,120. 4 X 4" Inco 1,110 1,100. 4 X 4" 990 980. Aluminium ingots 136-148 136-148. Lead ingots 137-154 137-154. Source: Delhi metal traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
* Approves transfer of 9% of shareholding of company in Rishi Realty Leasing Services Private Limited to Cerestra Infrastructure Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
