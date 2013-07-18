TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Jul 18
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
opening close
Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Copper bars 526 516.
Copper wire rod 524 514.
Copper Scrap No:1 462 452.
Zinc ingots 141-152 141-152.
Tin ingots 1,355 1,345.
Nickel Strip
4 X 24" Inco 1,125 1,115.
4 X 4" Inco 1,105 1,100.
4 X 4" 980 970.
Aluminium ingots 136-148 136-148.
Lead ingots 137-154 137-154.
Source: Delhi metal traders.
(Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail:
commodities@reuters.com)