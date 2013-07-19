MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Jul 19 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 528 526. Copper wire rod 526 524. Copper Scrap No:1 460 462. Zinc ingots 141-152 141-152. Tin ingots 1,360 1,355. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,130 1,125. 4 X 4" Inco 1,110 1,105. 4 X 4" 995 980. Aluminium ingots 136-148 136-148. Lead ingots 137-154 137-154. Source: Delhi metal traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Apr 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20969.80 NSE 64751.10 ============= TOTAL 85720.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA