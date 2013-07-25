BRIEF-India cenbank says yield on 91-day t-bills at 5.9841 pct
* RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.2192 percent versus 6.1401 percent two weeks ago
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Jul 25 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 528 530. Copper wire rod 526 528. Copper Scrap No:1 455 455. Zinc ingots 139-149 141-152. Tin ingots 1,350 1,345. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,125 1,135. 4 X 4" Inco 1,100 1,115. 4 X 4" 970 980. Aluminium ingots 136-149 136-148. Lead ingots 139-154 137-154. Source: Delhi metal traders.
