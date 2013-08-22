TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Aug 22
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
opening close
Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Copper bars 530 533.
Copper wire rod 528 532.
Copper Scrap No:1 460 462.
Zinc ingots 142-155 142-155.
Tin ingots 1,350 1,355.
Nickel Strip
4 X 24" Inco 1,130 1,140.
4 X 4" Inco 1,100 1,110.
4 X 4" 1,010 1,015.
Aluminium ingots 139-156 139-156.
Lead ingots 141-156 141-156.