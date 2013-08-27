BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.08 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.08 percent at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Aug 27 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 530 525. Copper wire rod 528 523. Copper Scrap No:1 450 452. Zinc ingots 142-155 142-155. Tin ingots 1,330 1,340. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,120 1,140. 4 X 4" Inco 1,090 1,100. 4 X 4" 980 1,000. Aluminium ingots 137-150 138-152. Lead ingots 139-148 141-156.
* Approved appointment of Manoj Biyani as chief financial officer w.e.f. 7Th April, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks members' nod for raising of equity capital by issuance of shares to India government