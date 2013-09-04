BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission refers ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to tribunal for adjudication
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Sep 04 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 535 532. Copper wire rod 533 530. Copper Scrap No:1 435 438. Zinc ingots 142-155 142-155. Tin ingots 1,325 1,320. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,125 1,120. 4 X 4" Inco 1,095 1,090. 4 X 4" 970 975. Aluminium ingots 137-150 137-150. Lead ingots 139-148 139-148.
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 10 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,760-1,100 0,760-1,120 0,756-0,900 0,755-0,900 (Auction price) Ma