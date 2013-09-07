MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 535 540. Copper wire rod 533 538. Copper Scrap No:1 455 455. Zinc ingots 144-156 144-156. Tin ingots 1,335 1,330. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,145 1,140. 4 X 4" Inco 1,100 1,100. 4 X 4" 1,010 1,005. Aluminium ingots 141-153 141-153. Lead ingots 143-157 143-157. Source: Delhi metal traders.
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Apr 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20969.80 NSE 64751.10 ============= TOTAL 85720.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA