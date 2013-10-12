BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs
* Capital first ltd says to consider private placement of rated, listed, secured/ unsecured/ perpetual, redeemable, NCDs Source text - (http://bit.ly/2opiOwq) Further company coverage:
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Oct 12 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 545 550. Copper wire rod 543 548. Copper Scrap No:1 440 443. Zinc ingots 142-153 142-153. Tin ingots 1,340 1,343. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,140 1,143. 4 X 4" Inco 1,110 1,113. 4 X 4" 1,010 1,013. Aluminium ingots 143-155 143-155. Lead ingots 142-158 142-158. Source: Delhi metal traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
* Says acceptance of resignation of Pragnesh R Pandya from post of CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: