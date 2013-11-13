MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
TABLE-India Metals Prices - Delhi - Nov 13 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous opening close Metals (in rupees per kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Copper bars 480 528. Copper wire rod 486 526. Copper Scrap No:1 390 412. Zinc ingots 115-130 141-150. Tin ingots 1,490 1,335. Nickel Strip 4 X 24" Inco 1,020 1,135. 4 X 4" Inco 1,000 1,115. 4 X 4" 970 1010. Aluminium ingots 115-130 139-144. Lead ingots 115-135 141-155. Source: Delhi metal traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Apr 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20969.80 NSE 64751.10 ============= TOTAL 85720.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA